Labor MPs to get virus tests after protest

By AAP Newswire

Four Labor politicians will be tested for coronavirus after attending Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

NT senator Malarndirri McCarthy, Alice Springs-based MP Warren Snowdon, and Queenslanders Graham Perrett and Anika Wells left parliament for tests on Wednesday.

The group will remain at their accommodation while awaiting the results.

"They've gone off and got tested out of an abundance of caution," Labor leader Anthony Albanese said in Canberra.

Greens senators Janet Rice and Mehreen Faruqi also attended protests at the weekend.

Senator Faruqi was in the upper house chamber for the opening prayer and acknowledgement of country.

Senator Rice drove to the national capital after cancelling her flight while vowing to follow strict physical distancing procedures during the sitting fortnight.

"I will monitor my health closely, and get tested and isolate immediately should any symptoms arise," she said in a statement.

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald, who has recovered from the coronavirus, slammed politicians who attended the protest as selfish.

"As one of the very few parliamentarians who has had coronavirus, the agony was the wait to find out if I hadn't infected elderly and at-risk family and friends," she said.

"These parliamentarians make the mistake of thinking that this is about them, when it is about the people that they put a risk."

She said the MPs and senators should be self-isolating for two weeks.

