Review shows failings in Mason Lee’s death

A confidential review into the death of abused Queensland toddler Mason Lee has identified a litany of issues with how child safety officers handled his case.

The report from the Child Death Case Review Panel, which met in December 2016 to investigate how Mason died, was finally released by the state government late on Tuesday.

The report, which outlines numerous systemic failures, was kept under wraps until all legal proceedings over the matter had been finalised.

These include poor record-keeping and sharing of information about abuse and drug use within the family.

The panel found child safety officers failed to sufficiently recognise the threat posed to Mason by domestic violence.

It also found officers should have formulated their own plan to remove him from danger rather than trusting his mother's assertions she could leave her violent partner without help.

The report found there were many child protection concerns - like physical, sexual and emotional abuse and neglect - that appeared to have been considered individually at various times.

But assessments "failed to piece these together to consider an overall picture".

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer accepted the system needed "massive reform".

"It was a system that simply was not good enough to save Mason Jet Lee," she said on Wednesday.

Ms Farmer said the department receives more than 120,000 calls a year about children potentially at risk of harm.

"Last year alone we had a 10 per cent increase in the number of children requiring a 24 hour response because of the critical risk of harm," she said.

Ms Farmer said 16 recommendations made in the panel's report, together with child safety and health department investigation reports, were accepted.

"We have a budget of $1.3 billion in child safety this year and by the end of next year we will have 500 additional staff," she said.

Information sharing across government systems has since been legislated in Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said child safety staff were "stretched to the limit" but need to take "absolute extra care" when dealing with families.

"We know there are a lot of vulnerable families out there, but we're also seeing so many more complex cases being presented to child safety officers," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday.

The reports were released one week after Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley released her inquest findings that the child safety department's handling of Mason's case was "a failure in nearly every possible way".

Mason was 22 months when he died in June 2016 after being struck in the abdomen by his mother's boyfriend, William O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan, and Mason's mother Anne-Maree Lee are both serving jail sentences for his manslaughter.

The public service commissioner is conducting a review following the release of the inquest findings.