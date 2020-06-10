National

Qld border closure challenge back in court

By AAP Newswire

Checkpoint on the Queensland-NSW border (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

One of two legal challenges against the constitutional right of the Queensland government to keep the state's borders closed amid the coronavirus crisis is set to return to the High Court.

Lawyers for Travel Essence, a group of tourism operators arguing the closure is causing them financial harm, are scheduled to appear in the High Court in Brisbane on Wednesday for a hearing.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously refused to reverse her decision to keep the borders closed, saying she's keeping Queenslanders safe.

