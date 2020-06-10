National

Labor says no to new Australia Post model

By AAP Newswire

Woman posting letter in street post box. - AAP

1 of 1

A proposed shake-up of Australia Post deliveries will be opposed by Labor over fears the changes will cost jobs, cut wages and scale back services.

Labor's communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland fears the temporary regulations will be made permanent without proper consultation.

"Labor will not consent to this cheap shot on the workers of Australia Post and this breach of trust with the community," she said on Wednesday.

"There was no consultation on these regulations before they were announced, and there was no opportunity to examine the merits and impacts of alternative approaches."

Under the coronavirus-inspired model, thousands of motorbike posties would switch to delivery vans or move into warehouses to cope with increased demand.

Priority letter services would be suspended, letter deliveries moved to every second day, and five days would be allowed for intrastate posting.

The postal union estimates one in four jobs could be axed under the delivery model.

"Labor considers the parcels boom is an opportunity to preserve and create jobs - not cut them," Ms Rowland said.

Labor will try to set up a Senate inquiry into the issues facing Australia Post.

Latest articles

Sport

2020 season still on the cards

The Murray Football Netball League season will go ahead in 2020 ... as soon as a reasonable crowd is allowed to spectate. The MFNL executive and club presidents met on the proposal Monday night, agreeing that government restrictions and return to...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Picola & District FNL announce return to play date

The Picola and District “Sungold” Football Netball League have announced a return to play as of July 11. PDFNL is aiming to run with a 13 round draw, top eight and a four week final series. The decision follows consideration of club feedback...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Hawkins eyes AFL return

Former Finley footballer Tom Hawkins has already started training with the Geelong Cats again. Training restarted just before the AFL released its fixture for the next four rounds of the 2020 season. The Cats will return to the field on June 12...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire