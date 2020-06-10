Rain brings hope for winter crop farmers

Rain across Australia's agricultural regions and the prospect of more to come has boosted winter crop production forecasts.

Research agency ABARES is forecasting a 53 per cent increase in winter crop production in 2020-21, with a 23 per cent jump in the area planted.

Winter crop production is forecast to be 44.5 million tonnes in 2020-21, 11 per cent above the 10-year average.

"Yield prospects in NSW, Victoria and South Australia are forecast to be above average given favourable levels of soil moisture at the beginning of June and the likelihood of above average rainfall in July," said ABARES acting executive director Peter Gooday.

The forecast assumes average seasonal conditions in spring, as the Bureau of Meteorology outlook for spring is not yet available.

The area planted to winter crops in 2020-21 is forecast to be 22.5 million hectares, five per cent above the 10-year average.

Most of the area increase is expected to be in NSW.

Area planted to wheat is set to increase by 27 per cent to almost 13 million hectares, while barley area will be boosted by eight per cent to almost 4.4 million hectares.

Wheat production is forecast to increase by 76 per cent to 26.7 million tonnes, while 10.6 million tonnes of barley and 3.2 million tonnes of canola are anticipated.

Chickpea production is forecast to increase by 135 per cent to 661,000 tonnes and oats up 81 per cent to 1.6 million tonnes.