Victoria marches to its new normality

Victoria will hope to extend its coronavirus clean sheet one more day as the state slowly marches towards its new normality.

Tuesday marked the first day without new cases in the state since March 5, while more than 600,000 students returned to schools.

The end of the remote learning in the state is one of the last steps outlined towards easing lockdown restrictions.

Further measures are expected to be relaxed after June 22, when gyms are set to open and 50 people will be permitted in different venues.

Premier Daniel Andrews said a lack of fresh cases was welcome, but warned the state is not out of the pandemic yet.

"It's not done, it's not over, and following the rules remains as important as ever," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Victoria's total infections stands at 1687 and testing continues at the northeast Victorian aged care centre Hawthorn Village in Bright where about 25 residents are in quarantine.

A resident was confirmed as one of the state's two latest infections on Monday and remains isolated in hospital, where they were transferred for an unrelated condition.

It will take at least a week to determine whether last Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne has contributed to any spread of the virus.

"A worthy cause but a fundamentally irresponsible thing to do, we won't know the results of that for another two weeks," Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.