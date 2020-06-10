National

Third search day for missing autistic teen

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA MISSING TEENAGER - AAP

The search for a missing teenager with non-verbal autism will continue for a third day after he went missing in regional Victoria.

Crews couldn't find 14-year-old William Callaghan after a second cold night of searching in Mount Disappointment, where he was last seen about 2.20 on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy was walking to the summit of the Victorian hiking spot when he raced ahead of his family and became separated from them.

Having disappeared wearing only blue trackpants and a hoodie, concerns for his wellbeing grow.

"When you have someone out lost in the bush, we are fighting against time," Search and Rescue Squad Senior Sergeant Greg Paul told reporters on Tuesday.

More than 200 volunteers joined about 150 police and emergency services who have been looking for William non-stop while temperatures drop below zero.

William went missing without food and water and could have covered a lot of distance, police said.

It is believed he could have tried to walk into a house for food or put himself to bed, and police have asked neighbours to check their outhouses.

"William doesn't verbalise so if anyone finds him, the best way to communicate with him is to be patient and calm," Acting Inspector Christine Lalor said.

