Man charged with murdering sister in NSW

By AAP Newswire

A man is expected to face court charged with murder after his sister was found dead inside a western Sydney home.

Gabriella Delaney, 20, was found in the Cambridge Park property on Monday night after last being seen five days earlier.

Her brother, 30, was arrested in Westmead on Tuesday morning and later charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka said police had attended the home after relatives expressed concerns that they hadn't heard from Ms Delaney.

"It's just tragic, a 20-year-old girl whose life was before her just cut short," Det Insp Pietruszka told reporters on Tuesday.

The man was refused bail ahead of a scheduled appearance in Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

