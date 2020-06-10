Man to learn fate for murdering girlfriend

A Melbourne man who attacked his girlfriend with scissors, smothered her with a pillow and then strangled her with tracksuit pants is due to be sentenced.

Shea Sturt was in a drug-induced psychotic state when he murdered 31-year-old Caitlin O'Brien at their Gardenvale home last June.

Before the brain surgery survivor's death, she told her violent and increasingly erratic boyfriend she was scared.

"Of what?" Sturt asked.

"Of you murdering me," the woman replied.

Sturt went into the couple's bedroom talking about the end of the world and began pulling Ms O'Brien's pants off to see if he was still attracted to her.

She fought back and armed herself with a pair of scissors but Sturt turned them against her.

He held a pillow over her face until she lost consciousness.

Sturt then tied a pair of tracksuit pants around Ms O'Brien's neck to make sure she was dead.

After the murder, he went into the CBD and approached police saying: "I just killed my girlfriend."

He was later diagnosed with schizotypal personality disorder and pleaded guilty to murder.

Sturt is due to be sentenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday.