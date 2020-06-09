Jail for Australia Day campground attacker

A methamphetamine user who attacked a man with a shovel in an unprovoked Australia Day attack at a campground south of Perth has been jailed for six years.

Brenton Rooney, 25, had been drinking "non-stop" with his friends for two days at the Lake Navarino Holiday Park at Waroona Dam when he became embroiled in a verbal argument with two women just before midnight on January 26, 2018.

It woke a man who had been sleeping in his tent with his family, so he got out and told the trio to move away, but was told by Rooney to "get the f***" back inside.

The fracas woke another man, Colin MacDonald, who exited his tent and told Rooney to settle down.

Rooney responded by smashing Mr MacDonald in the face with a shovel, inflicting bleeding on the brain and cuts, and fracturing his nose.

Mr MacDonald tackled Rooney to the ground before losing consciousness.

The other man tried to help the victim but was assaulted by an unknown male and an all-out melee ensued, with a number of people being assaulted.

Rooney was arrested months later and lost his job after his photo was published in a newspaper as part of a Crime Stoppers appeal.

"When you hit someone to the head with a weapon it can cause very significant injuries," District Court of WA Judge Amanda Burrows said on Tuesday.

"It did in this case. It could have killed him ... the consequences could have been catastrophic for someone who was trying to enjoy Australia Day with his family."

Rooney was also sentenced for separate offences committed in Perth in September that year, while he was on bail, when he was chased by police on a stolen motorcycle, reaching 100km/h in a 50 zone before losing control and crashing into the pursuing police car.

He tried to flee on foot while attempting to remove something from his waistband, resisting arrest several times and struggling with police, then running into the house of someone he knew where an initial attempt to Taser him was thwarted by his leather jacket.

He was finally subdued after he was again Tasered and pepper sprayed, and the item he'd been reaching for turned out to be 27.3 grams of 79 per cent pure meth.

Rooney admitted he intended to distribute it among his friends.