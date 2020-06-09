National

Ex-AFL coach Laidley extends rehab stay

By AAP Newswire

Dean Laidley (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley has had his stay in rehab extended by a Melbourne court.

The 53-year-old premiership player was released on bail last month after being charged with stalking and drug charges.

A magistrate ordered he spend 28 days in a residential rehabilitation facility in Geelong before moving to transitional housing, but his lawyer on Tuesday asked that to be extended.

Rob Stary said Laidley needed another week to 10 days in the rehab centre's first stage before a stint of a couple of months at a transitional facility in Melbourne.

Laidley is accused of menacing and stalking a woman over a financial dispute.

It's alleged he took photos of an apartment he owned, which the woman was living in, and that he asked the body corporate for CCTV footage.

Police also allege they found 0.43g of crystals, believed to be methamphetamine, in an adhesive bra Laidley was wearing when he was arrested.

Mr Stary told magistrate Kieran Gilligan he expected Laidley would plead guilty to some charges.

"There's just one discussion that we still need to have - we're expecting all will be resolved," he said.

His case has been adjourned until December 14.

The AFL Players Association is funding Laidley's in-house care at the treatment facility, which offers 24-hour supervision, drug testing and treatment.

Former coaches Mark Williams, Guy McKenna and Denis Pagan wrote references for Laidley, as did his former North Melbourne teammates Brent Harvey and Wayne Schwass and ex-club president James Brayshaw.

"This man here now is a very different person to those who knew him and knew him well," his barrister Phil Dunn said last month.

He said Laidley's mental health had been low for some time since leaving his football bubble.

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Photos | Kialla Golf Club mid-week action

Golfers continue to converge on courses across the Goulburn Valley after the return of the sport last month. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured out to Kialla Golf Club yesterday as players enjoyed the sunshine on the fairways after...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray Football Netball League update

“We don’t want to play,” Johnson told the Riverine Herald

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire