National

Long-jailed WA murder accused gets bail

By AAP Newswire

Stacey Thorne (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who has spent almost 13 years behind bars for murdering his pregnant secret lover in Western Australia has been granted bail ahead of his retrial.

Scott Austic had been in a relationship with 34-year-old Stacey Thorne for one year when she was stabbed 21 times at her Boddington home in 2007.

She was 22 weeks' pregnant with Austic's baby at the time.

Austic was found guilty of murder in 2009 and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

But his conviction was overturned last month after he took his case to the WA Court of Appeal.

The reasons for the judgment have been suppressed.

A six-week retrial is scheduled to begin in the WA Supreme Court on October 26.

On Tuesday, Austic was granted bail and was expected to walk free from prison that afternoon.

After the appeal was quashed, Austic's family said they were feeling emotional and excited, but recognised there was a long road ahead.

"We thank everybody for their support and especially thank our legal team," they said in a statement.

"To Scott, we want you home and we will not give up."

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Photos | Kialla Golf Club mid-week action

Golfers continue to converge on courses across the Goulburn Valley after the return of the sport last month. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured out to Kialla Golf Club yesterday as players enjoyed the sunshine on the fairways after...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray Football Netball League update

“We don’t want to play,” Johnson told the Riverine Herald

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire