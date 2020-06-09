National

Man charged over dumpling bar owner death

By AAP Newswire

Yoke Onn Chi (file image)

A Melbourne man has faced court over the murder of a dumpling bar owner, found beaten to death in his own home.

The body of 57-year-old Yoke Onn Chi was found by his son on January 31, about two hours after CCTV footage showed him leaving Northland Shopping Centre with a bag believed to contain the day's takings from his business, China Bar.

Alexander MinVui Wong, 40, was charged with his murder on Tuesday.

The Reservoir man faced Melbourne Magistrates Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday afternoon, when his case was adjourned until October.

Wong, from Reservoir, is also facing a theft charge.

It's alleged he stole an iPad, a black Calvin Klein bag containing an unknown amount of cash and Mr Chi's wallet, debit cards, and Victorian and Malaysian drivers licences.

Magistrate Mia Stylianou ordered police prepare evidence in the case, including CCTV footage and transcripts, and seek analysis of any computers, phones and DNA evidence.

Wong has made no application for bail.

