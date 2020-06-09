Adelaide fans allowed into AFL showdown

A crowd of 2000 footy fans will be allowed into Adelaide Oval for this weekend's AFL showdown between Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows.

The decision to allow spectators at the first AFL game in SA since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic comes ahead of more changes to COVID-19 restrictions which are expected to be outlined later this week.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says the crowd will occupy the general admission area but a further 240 people will be admitted to private rooms.

Mr Stevens says the numbers will allow for significant social distancing at Saturday's match.

"The Adelaide Oval has a comprehensive plan that effectively and safely manages the movement of people throughout the stadium," the commissioner told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's not just a free-for-all for 2000 people to mingle and move together.

"I know they have a plan in place that will separate these groups substantially."

Both AFL clubs immediately welcomed the move with Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas confirming his club would get the bulk of the tickets as the home team.

Of the 2000 to be available, Port members will get 1475, Adelaide members 475 with 50 available to Adelaide Oval members.

Port will allocate its tickets through a ballot.

Mr Stevens said spectators would be required to enter the oval in small groups and leave in the same manner.

He said he was comfortable with the plans in place for the event.

Premier Steven Marshall said it would be exciting to have a crowd at the showdown and described the decision as a good result.

"It will give us a lot of information that we can base further decisions on in regard to crowds at sport going forward," he said.

"I know people are very keen to have spectators back at sport right across South Australia."

Mr Marshall said the further decisions to be revealed later this week would provide for more relief from coronavirus measures and would also provide some clarity on when SA would move to stage three.

SA has no active COVID-19 infections and recorded its last new case almost two weeks ago.