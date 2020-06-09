National

Vic sexual incidents spark police search

By AAP Newswire

Benjamin Shoppee - AAP

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in two sexual incidents after going missing from a Melbourne medical facility.

Benjamin Shoppee is wanted by police after he was allegedly involved in two separate incidents of a sexual nature in St Kilda last Thursday and Friday.

He also allegedly approached a woman and child.

The 41-year-old was reported missing from a medical facility on Victoria Parade in Fitzroy on April 30.

He has since been sighted on Monday at the same medical facility wearing a black top and red baseball cap.

Police released an image of Shoppee on Tuesday, hoping someone recognises him and can help locate him.

