SA to block second BLM protest in Adelaide

A second Black Lives Matter rally in Adelaide won't be given an exemption from COVID-19 restrictions and anyone attending runs the risk of being fined or arrested.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says while permission was given for the first protest last Saturday, there will be no such approval for a second event this weekend.

"There will be no exemption in place which means people who attend run the risk of being issued an expiation notice or, if they persist, there is a risk of being reported or arrested," the commissioner said on Tuesday.

"Our first step will always be to caution people, but if we see a blatant disregard of that advice we reserve the right to take further action.

"I would encourage people not to attend any further of these protest activities."

At the first protest more than 5000 people gathered in Victoria Square in Adelaide in what police praised as a well-organised event.

Those attending were calling for justice over the death of African-American man George Floyd during his arrest in the US and ongoing concerns over indigenous deaths in custody.

Many people wore masks and some tried to socially-distance but most remained in close quarters.

Organisers and police also passed around hand sanitiser.

Calling it a "unique and extraordinary" event, Commissioner Stevens had given permission for the rally to take place.

But Mr Stevens said that decision acknowledged that the event was likely to proceed whether permission was granted or not.

"Rather than try to stop it or ignore significant breaches of directions, we approved it so we had some control and some ability to influence the way it was conducted," he said.

"I'm pleased it was a safe and well-run event but that can't happen every weekend otherwise the restrictions do become a mockery."

Premier Steven Marshall said he appreciated the frustration and anxiety surrounding the issue but backed Commissioner Stevens' decision to grant the first exemption.

"He made it very clear to me that he wanted to work with the organisers and while it was an illegal rally that would have been impossible," he said.

"What you would have had would be like what we've seen in other cities around the world and Australia and I don't have any desire whatsoever for police to be unnecessarily spraying teargas onto the people of South Australia."