National

Lockdown’s massive toll on Aust air travel

By AAP Newswire

Grounded Qantas aircraft - AAP

1 of 1

Easter Sunday this year summed up the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on Australian air travel.

Brisbane Airport saw about 39,000 passengers on Easter Sunday last year, but this year only 31 people passed through its terminals.

Transport Department Cecretary Simon Atkinson told a Senate committee on Tuesday a 40 per cent drop in air travel was initially predicted.

But the real figure is closer to 98 per cent, Mr Atkinson said.

Despite subsidies to people, businesses and airlines, domestic air travel was still only running at about three per cent capacity.

"The only thing that will restore the aviation sector to a normal commercial basis is the reopening of the economy," he said.

Mr Atkinson said the department had been working with health experts to lay out air travel policy to get passengers back on planes.

The aviation sector has received a $1.2 billion support package to help it through the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Australia went into voluntary administration in April.

"Subsidies ... will taper off as routes become commercially viable," Mr Atkinson said.

"Hopefully quickly as the Australian public realise they can travel in a COVID-safe way."

The lockdown had disrupted supply chains, driven up air freight prices and hampered access to essentials from overseas.

Mr Atkinson said 80 per cent of international air freight travelled in the belly of passenger planes before the pandemic.

Latest articles

Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on BBC radio’s Test Match Special is over after he was left off a list of on-air talent for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricketers’ union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers’ Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Meg Lanning tight-lipped on WBBL future

Australia women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning is staying tight-lipped on a rumoured WBBL return to the Melbourne Stars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire