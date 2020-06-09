National

WA Premier urges against Perth BLM protest

By AAP Newswire

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has urged people not to attend a Black Lives Matter protest in Perth after previously saying calls by authorities against amassing tends to have the opposite effect.

The planned rally on Saturday has been moved from Hyde Park to the much larger Langley Park in the CBD, with organisers rejecting Mr McGowan's advice to apply for an exemption to the 300 person gathering limit.

He reiterated he understood passionate feelings around the worldwide movement.

"It is an important international issue ... but I ask people to do the right thing," Mr McGowan told reporters on Tuesday.

"I just urge people not to attend."

Those who insisted on going should abide social distancing rules, he said.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt says he's very worried indigenous people, who are considered more vulnerable to the virus, might travel from the regions to the protest and potentially become exposed.

The premier's comments came as he unveiled a new $100 million-plus hotel development in Margaret River, the first five-star accommodation in the wine region, as the state government continues to talk up intrastate tourism while the interstate border remains closed.

The low-rise hotel is expected to create more than 300 jobs during construction and more than 100 ongoing jobs, with the opening slated for mid-2023.

Also on Tuesday, Health Minister Roger Cook announced a $56 million investment in mental health, saying the impact of the pandemic would emerge over coming months and years.

"There could be long-term impacts in relation to mental health issues," Mr Cook said.

WA recorded no new COVID-19 cases overnight but still has 31 active cases, although none are in hospital.

