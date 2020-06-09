National

Vic mum ran red light, killed motorcyclist

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

The traffic light was red for seven seconds before Emily Menich drove through it.

Somehow, four cars were still stopped at the green light when motorcyclist Roberton Iachin rode through the intersection on his way home.

The 51-year-old was struck by Menich's car as she turned right off the Nepean Highway at Brighton, Melbourne, and he was thrown 17 metres through the air.

Menich, aged in her 30s, was jailed for 18 months on Monday after admitting her dangerous driving caused Mr Iachin's death.

She gasped, then froze, when County Court Judge Michael McInerney ordered she spend at least 12 months in prison for the crash on November 30, 2018.

Other motorists described the collision as like a small explosion and seeing Mr Iachin fly up to 10 metres in the air.

It was estimated he was doing about 50 km/h at the time of the crash.

Judge McInerney said while Menich was totally at fault for the crash, it might have been prevented had Mr Iachin not also been doing that speed and his riding was an additional factor in the crash.

Mr Iachin had been lane filtering - passing between cars stopped at the lights - before the crash.

That is legal, but only allowed at a maximum 30 km/h. Other drivers described him as riding quickly past them.

Judge McInerney said he found the case a difficult one, noting she had expressed remorse and accepted responsibility.

But he added it would be inhumane not to recognise the trauma of separating Menich from her young son by sending her to jail.

She has also been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

