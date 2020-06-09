Accused Qld baby killer applies for bail

A Queensland man accused of murdering a five-month-old baby found with a head injury may be released from prison.

Kozan Samuel Thomas Ware, 34, was charged after his son, Adrian Joshua Wommie Ware, was found unresponsive in a Brisbane home in March 2017.

Ware's lawyer, Deborah Holliday, told a bail hearing on Tuesday in the Brisbane Supreme Court that there are alternative explanations for what caused the child's injuries.

She also said the intracranial bleeding found during an autopsy may not be the cause of baby Adrian's death.

"There was nothing in the post-mortem that determined why the child stopped breathing," Ms Holliday said, reading from a doctor's affidavit handed to the court.

Ms Holliday presented evidence from another doctor who said sudden infant death syndrome could not be ruled out as the cause for death.

She said it was also possible Adrian's injury may have been the result of a fall.

A court has previously heard Adrian had a runny nose, a rash on his neck and scalp, abrasions on his head and face, and had vomited the day before he died.

He was also sleeping on mattresses without bedsheets and there was clutter spread throughout the home, which was described as unhygienic and unfit for children.

The hearing continues.