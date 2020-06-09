Two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

The 11-day streak of no locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in NSW may be back on track, with a recent case under investigation most likely acquired overseas.

The state recorded two new COVID-19 cases from 4743 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, both from travellers in hotel quarantine.

No people in NSW are currently in intensive care.

Of the three cases recorded in the 24 hours prior, one was of unknown origin. But NSW Health on Tuesday said the case was most likely acquired overseas some weeks ago and no longer infectious.

If so, NSW has not recorded a locally-acquired virus case since May 27.

"NSW Health is waiting for the results of a blood test to show whether the positive swab result represents an old infection," NSW Health acting director Dr Christine Selvey said in a video update on Tuesday.

"The virus is likely still circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms and as such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence remains."

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in NSW is 3114.

Australia's chief health officers, including NSW's Dr Kerry Chant, on Monday met to discuss the next step in easing coronavirus restrictions, which could permit gatherings of up to 100 people, a return to work and interstate travel.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, meanwhile, has signalled further changes to the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will likely be made in late July after a review.

Speculation is mounting the government will cut out individual sectors from JobKeeper after announcing childcare workers would be removed on July 20.

This is despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week guaranteeing the program would continue for the full legislated period until September.