National

Reward of $350k to find Melbourne shooter

By AAP Newswire

A $350,000 reward is on offer as police seek to identify the person who shot a Melbourne woman in her home in 2017.

Leonie Stuart, then 52, was almost killed when she was shot through the security door of her Glenroy home in Melbourne's north late on March 2, 2017.

Ms Stuart said the shooting had deteriorated her health and changed her life forever.

"I find it uncomfortable to wear some clothing and I live in constant pain," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The physical and mental aspect has been quite taxing and I am constantly reminded of this incident every day of my life.

The victim pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

"My family and I would like some closure," Ms Stuart said.

Her adult son was also home at the time of shooting but was not hurt.

Police are still looking for a dark grey four-wheel drive seen leaving the scene, as well as a mystery caller who later reported a motorcycle in the area.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Lloyd said he hoped the $350,000 reward would lead to a breakthrough in the case.

"It's really only a matter of pure luck this woman did not die as a result of the shooting - her injuries were significant and have had a lasting effect on her life," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"No-one deserves this and we're hoping today's appeal brings us closer to getting answers and also identifying a violent offender or offenders who are still out in our community."

Ms Stuart has previously said she thought the attack was motivated by revenge, after she testified against her son in court following an earlier police shooting.

The reward is being offered for information leading to conviction of the person or people responsible for Ms Stuart's shooting.

Latest articles

National

Two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

NSW has recorded two new COVID-19 cases while a previous case of unknown transmission likely came from overseas.

AAP Newswire
National

Reward of $350k to find Melbourne shooter

Police have announced a $350,000 reward to help identify a mystery shooter who almost killed a Melbourne woman in her home in 2017.

AAP Newswire
National

Childcare warning parents can’t cover fees

The childcare sector says it is very hard to predict what enrolments will be like once fees come back in mid-July because so many parents have lost income.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire