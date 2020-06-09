National

Doctors receive free mental health support

By AAP Newswire

Doctor wearing stethoscope. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's top medics are hoping a new service will help struggling country doctors cut off from mental health support.

Doctors and medical students will now receive free mental health services.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said it was even more crucial as the coronavirus took its toll on frontline healthcare workers.

"The availability of a confidential, non-judgemental service is a very important step forward," Dr Bartone said on Tuesday.

He said every doctor and medical student should have their own GP to turn to, but some could be too isolated or reluctant to get help.

Doctors' Health Services Limited chairman David Brennan said the service was completely confidential.

"It will use a team of psychologists, counsellors, and social workers who are experienced in providing support to medical professionals," he said.

The federal government will bankroll the service to be provided by a private operator.

