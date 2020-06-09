National

Incentive for FIFO workers to move to WA

By AAP Newswire

Eastern states-based 'fly-in-fly-out' workers, who work and temporarily live in Western Australia due to COVID-19 border restrictions, are being offered incentives to permanently relocate and help boost the state's economy.

Up to 6000 workers who fly to WA for mining, oil and gas works can apply for the state government's $20,000 Building Bonus grant if they move to the state.

With border restrictions in place, a number of FIFO workers have temporarily relocated to WA to continue working.

Premier Mark McGowan said he wanted as many FIFO workers as possible to consider moving to the state, particularly in its regional areas.

"Western Australia is a great place to live and has a lot to offer those who already work here," he said.

"By relocating to WA permanently, we can further support small businesses and continue to grow our economy as we continue the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Chamber of Minerals and Energy chief Paul Everingham said companies were offering financial assistance and mortgage payment support as part of the incentive to relocate.

"In addition, many companies will provide a regional living allowance to encourage workers to reside in the communities in which their company operates," he said.

"The WA resources sector kept operating during COVID-19 and now our focus is to support WA's economic recovery by creating new jobs and investing in the community."

The state government's Building Bonus grant is available to any homebuyer who wishes to build a new house in WA.

Applications are open until December 31.

