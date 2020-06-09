National

Treasurer laments indigenous prison rates

By AAP Newswire

Black Lives Matter protest in Canberra. - AAP

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg admits much more needs to be done to reduce the rates of indigenous people in prison.

Mr Frydenberg lamented the fact indigenous people made up just three per cent of the Australian population but almost 30 per cent of prisoner numbers.

"That is too high, that is unacceptable in modern Australia," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"The prime minister has established a mechanism to work through these issues with the national cabinet to make reforms."

The Morrison government is reportedly looking to scrap a draft agreement to reduce the rate of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in prisons by up to 19 per cent by 2028.

It will take a higher target to the states and territories next month.

"We're absolutely working on ambitious targets," Mr Frydenberg said.

