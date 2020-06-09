National

Treasurer extends instant asset write-off

By AAP Newswire

Josh Frydenberg at Parliament House. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government's $150,000 instant asset write-off scheme will be extended until the end of the year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the extension will cost $300 million and is expected to help about 3.5 million businesses.

"(They) will be able to go and buy equipment or machinery, other materials for their business - up to $150,000 - and write it off straight away," he told Sky News on Tuesday.

"They can buy a pizza oven, they can buy a coffee machine, they can buy a new truck, a new tractor - they can buy new materials for their business."

Mr Frydenberg hopes it will encourage businesses to grow and invest as they prepare to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

"For a number of businesses it is very tough, but businesses aren't just looking at today, they're looking at tomorrow," he said.

The instant asset write-off, which took effect in March, applies to businesses with annual turnovers of up to $500 million, up from $50 million.

Businesses can benefit from the instant asset write-off multiple times.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Echuca Specialist School takes on Swan Hill to walk around Australia

A LITTLE bit of healthy competition never hurt anyone. That’s why Echuca Specialist School will be taking on Swan Hill Specialist School in the ‘Walk around Australia’ challenge. Students and staff alike will be strapping on their...

Alex Gretgrix
Mama Mayhem

Mama’s place is not in the kitchen

IF I LOST my job due to the coronavirus pandemic, there wouldn’t be too many other career options I could turn to. Chef and baker being two of them. I blame my mother. Not because she was a terrible cook. Quite the opposite really. But she...

Ivy Jensen
Lifestyle

Meet the owner: Patrick Xhayeteux

THE OWNER THE open road has always called Patrick Xhayeteux and he loves nothing more than getting out on it, either on two wheels or three wheels. The president of the National 3 Wheelers Association started his bikie life in his 30s with a Maxi...

David Chapman

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire