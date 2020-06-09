Corrections investigate Sydney jail fight

Corrective Services NSW is investigating the cause of a fight which broke out at a Sydney prison, with tear gas used to quell the disturbance.

Several brawls broke out at Long Bay Correctional Complex in Sydney's eastern suburbs from about midday on Monday.

Corrective Services NSW said the fights were drug-related and began when six inmates in one yard assaulted two other inmates in two separate fights.

"Multiple inmates began inciting those inmates and refused to obey officers' directions and allow staff to go into that yard and stop the fights," a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said in a statement on Monday.

"Officers responded immediately, deploying gas and safely secured those inmates."

Inmates in another two yards then began refusing staff directions and more gas was deployed, the statement said.

One prisoner was taken to hospital after being bitten by a security dog, when he reportedly refused to drop a prison-made weapon.

CSNSW said they would continue to investigate and that the NSW Police Force had been notified.

They also stated there was no indication the unrest was related to the Black Lives Matter protests after helicopter footage captured inmates using materials to spell out the letters BLM.

No officers were injured during the event.