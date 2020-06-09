National

Corrections investigate Sydney jail fight

By AAP Newswire

Ambulances at Long Bay prison where tear gas was used. - AAP

1 of 1

Corrective Services NSW is investigating the cause of a fight which broke out at a Sydney prison, with tear gas used to quell the disturbance.

Several brawls broke out at Long Bay Correctional Complex in Sydney's eastern suburbs from about midday on Monday.

Corrective Services NSW said the fights were drug-related and began when six inmates in one yard assaulted two other inmates in two separate fights.

"Multiple inmates began inciting those inmates and refused to obey officers' directions and allow staff to go into that yard and stop the fights," a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said in a statement on Monday.

"Officers responded immediately, deploying gas and safely secured those inmates."

Inmates in another two yards then began refusing staff directions and more gas was deployed, the statement said.

One prisoner was taken to hospital after being bitten by a security dog, when he reportedly refused to drop a prison-made weapon.

CSNSW said they would continue to investigate and that the NSW Police Force had been notified.

They also stated there was no indication the unrest was related to the Black Lives Matter protests after helicopter footage captured inmates using materials to spell out the letters BLM.

No officers were injured during the event.

Latest articles

Sport

Rennie welcomes two former AFL players for the upcoming season

Rennie Football Club has lured two former AFL footballers for this season. In what is a major coup for the Picola District Football Netball League club, Brendan Fevola and Ricky Dyson are set to pull on the green and white. Fevola — a two-time...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GV Suns return to training

At long last, Goulburn Valley Suns are back on the pitch, resuming training last week. While technical director Billy Marshall said a decision had not yet been reached on whether the Suns would compete in this year’s National Premier League season...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Squash Club prepares for return

Goulburn Valley Squash Club is currently undertaking refurbishments on its courts before a return to play later this month. The Shepparton-based club has been hard at work during the coronavirus lockdown, with the eight indoor courts given...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire