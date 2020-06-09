National

Ongoing search for Victorian autistic teen

By AAP Newswire

The search continues for an autistic boy lost on a Victorian mountain. - AAP

1 of 1

The search for a missing 14-year-old boy with non-verbal autism continued overnight on a Victorian mountain where mercury levels are set drop below zero degrees.

William Callaghan became separated from his family on Mount Disappointment without food, water or appropriate clothing for a freezing night at about 2.20pm on Monday.

He was last seen on the south side of the mountain's summit and could have covered a lot of distance since he became separated from his family.

An air and ground search started on Monday afternoon and extended overnight as emergency services, air and ground police canvassed the area looking for William.

He was described as very energetic and food-focused, leading police to believe there's a chance he may have walked into a house to help himself to food.

"He might also try to put himself to bed," a police statement said.

Police have asked local neighbours to check their bedrooms and outhouses and contact Triple Zero if they sight William.

