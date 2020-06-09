National

Families grieve after Vic fatal fire

By AAP Newswire

Three people are dead following a house fire in Tyaak, Victoria. - AAP

Four young children remain in critical conditions in hospital after being caught in a fire at a holiday home in regional Victoria that killed three members of their family.

The children, aged between one and five, are at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne while two women aged in their 30s are at The Alfred Hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The Queen's Birthday weekend family gathering at a four-bedroom house ended in tragedy when fire engulfed the Tyaak property on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man and a six-year-old boy died in the fire.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Sunday just after 5pm.

The families of the 13 people who gathered at the holiday house about 100km north of Melbourne paid an emotional tribute to their loved ones on Monday.

"The people we lost were loving, beautiful members of our families, they were extremely loved and always there for anybody who needed them," a statement from the families said.

"We will remember them this way."

Thanking doctors and emergency services, the families asked for time to grieve and support each other.

"From our families to yours, please take the time to reach out to your families and let them know you love them, make every single moment count," they said.

Arson and Explosives Squad detectives are investigating the cause and will prepare a report for the coroner, but the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

