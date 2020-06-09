Victorian students end home schooling

The last wave of Victorian students who have been learning from home are set to return to schools where special safety measures are being put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Years three to 10 students will be back at their desks on Tuesday after a staged return to in-class teaching saw the youngest and most senior pupils return in May.

Staggered start and finish times and making drinking fountains out-of-bounds are some of the changes introduced in schools, but a focus has also been put on public transport.

With thousands returning to classrooms, children have been warned to be safe around trains, which will undergo extra cleaning to fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an independent analysis will be launched in Victoria to understand what can be learned from remote schooling, along with a summit of education leaders in June.

A Victorian aged care centre remains in lockdown after a patient tested positive to COVID-19.

A resident of Hawthorn Village at Bright, in northeastern Victoria, was one of the state's two latest infections on Monday.

The person has been isolated in hospital where they were transferred for an unrelated condition, while about 25 remaining residents are in quarantine.

Victoria's coronavirus infection total tally rose to 1687 with the two new cases confirmed on Monday.

Seven people remain in hospital and two are in ICU while more than half a million tests have been processed across the state.

Victoria's low rate of community transmission allowed an easing of restrictions that saw campgrounds and hotel accommodation open for the long weekend.

But an announced further relaxation of restrictions from June 22 could be compromised if a mass gathering protest happens to increase the transmission rate.

It will take at least a week to know if the Black Lives Matter protest in the CBD on Saturday will spread the illness.

Protest organisers told participants to self-isolate for two weeks and were fined for breaching the chief health officer's social distancing guidelines.