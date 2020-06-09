Teen car crash sparks calls for support

The death of four teens in a car crash in Townsville has prompted calls for better youth support programs for the region.

A 14-year-old boy, who was driving, has been charged with multiple offences over the crash that killed three girls and a boy, aged between 13 and 17, early on Sunday morning.

Lucias Hill, 13, Cayenne Nona, 14, Rayveena Coolwell, 15, and Aaliyah Tepaa-Brown, 17, died at the scene when the stolen car they were in smashed into a traffic light pole on Bayswater Road.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said the Labor government would explore what changes could be implemented to improve youth services.

"I'm sure next week when we have our parliamentary sitting we'll be sitting down with the premier, and a number of other ministers including the youth justice minister, looking at our programs and what we are doing, how do we get this change happening and what further do we need to do," Mr Stewart told ABC radio on Monday.

Police say they were not pursuing the stolen Kia Sorrento sedan that was being driven on the wrong side of the road when it clipped a roundabout, rolled and struck the pole around 4.30am.

The 14-year-old driver has been charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He is also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, as well as a count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is expected to appear in Townsville Children's Court this month.