Vic frosty wake-up after temperature drop

By AAP Newswire

Melburnians can expect a frosty morning as a cold snap sets in. - AAP

Victorians will wake up to frost on their backyards as temperatures were forecast to drop below zero overnight across most of the state.

Severe frost warnings have been placed across Victoria on Tuesday with temperatures expected to get down to -3 degrees Celsius inland.

While coastal regions will escape the mercury drop, Victorians are set to shiver in a morning of clear skies and freezing weather.

Mount Baw Baw at the Great Dividing Range and Mount Buller in the North East are forecast to reach -5 degrees minimum temperatures.

This frosty start to the winter is expected to set Melbourne's coldest day of 2020 so far with a forecast minimum temperature of 3C.

"So far our coldest morning for 2020 was 4.1 degrees, which we hit just on the fifth of June," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Miriam Bradbury said.

The last time Melbourne got that cold was in August last year - when the city hit 2.3 degrees.

