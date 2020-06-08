National

Parliament returns but public still banned

By AAP Newswire

The House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House - AAP

1 of 1

Lobbyists and former MPs will be allowed back in the corridors of power as parliament resumes for its first two-week sitting since coronavirus hit.

But Parliament House in Canberra will remain closed to the public, school groups and events.

Both chambers will sit from Wednesday to Friday with the usual sitting schedule pushed back a day to make travel arrangements easier following the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

There hasn't been a scheduled Friday sitting since the early days of the Kevin Rudd era.

Top of the government's agenda is a bill dealing medicinal cannabis and hemp exports.

That's expected to sail through the lower house on Wednesday and come before the Senate on Thursday.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert also wants new powers to ban dodgy carers and service providers from entering the National Disability Insurance Scheme before parliament within the fortnight.

Parliament will also consider laws to establish a national skills commissioner, force big business to report regularly on how promptly they pay small suppliers, and criminalise advertising academic cheating services.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will face questions about the $60 billion JobKeeper bungle on Tuesday from the Senate committee examining the government's COVID-19 response.

The committee asked Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to front up but it cannot force ministers from the lower house to appear.

Labor is expected to pursue Mr Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison in parliament over the Treasury miscalculation along with their plans for JobKeeper and lifting the nation out of recession.

Latest articles

Education

“Disengaged” GSSC students sent to off-site campus

Twenty “disengaged” Greater Shepparton Secondary College students will be sent to an campus at Invergordon separate from the state-of-the-art facility at Shepparton. But executive principal Genevieve Simson insists the Rural Annex, to be managed...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education Future: Celebrating the success of remote education

Term two of the 2020 school year is one for the history books. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, students were ordered to stay home and remote learning became the new, temporary, way of life. But in these uncertain times, there have been plenty of...

Shepparton News
Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire