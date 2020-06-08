National

Retrial dates set for WA murder accused

By AAP Newswire

Stacey Thorne (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who has spent about 13 years locked up for murdering his pregnant secret lover in Western Australia will face a retrial in October.

Scott Austic had been in a relationship with 34-year-old Stacey Thorne for one year before she was stabbed 21 times at her Boddington home, southeast of Perth, in 2007.

She was 22 weeks' pregnant with Austic's baby at the time.

Austic was found guilty of murder in 2009 and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

But his conviction was overturned last month after he took his case to the WA Court of Appeal. The reasons for the judgment have been suppressed.

Austic appeared in the WA Supreme Court on Monday via video link from Hakea prison.

He will face a retrial, starting on October 26, and is expected to make a bail application on Tuesday.

After the appeal was quashed, Austic's family said they were feeling emotional and excited, but recognised there was a long road ahead.

"We thank everybody for their support and especially thank our legal team," they said in a statement.

"To Scott, we want you home and we will not give up."

Latest articles

Education

“Disengaged” GSSC students sent to off-site campus

Twenty “disengaged” Greater Shepparton Secondary College students will be sent to an campus at Invergordon separate from the state-of-the-art facility at Shepparton. But executive principal Genevieve Simson insists the Rural Annex, to be managed...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education Future: Celebrating the success of remote education

Term two of the 2020 school year is one for the history books. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, students were ordered to stay home and remote learning became the new, temporary, way of life. But in these uncertain times, there have been plenty of...

Shepparton News
Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire