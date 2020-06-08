National

Nobel Prize winner admits criminal damage

By AAP Newswire

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall - AAP

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall has been fined after pleading guilty at the last minute to damaging a boom gate in a Perth hospital complex.

Professor Marshall was due to face trial on Monday after two separate incidents in April last year at a car park owned by the Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre Trust in Nedlands, near a medical research building named in his honour.

Instead, the professor of medicine and microbiology entered a guilty plea to one count of criminal damage in Perth Magistrates Court while the second charge was discontinued.

He has offered to pay the $470 damage bill, was fined $750 and ordered to pay court costs of $107.50.

