Nobel Prize winner admits criminal damage

Nobel Prize winner admits criminal damageBy AAP Newswire
Nobel laureate Barry Marshall has been fined after pleading guilty at the last minute to damaging a boom gate in a Perth hospital complex.
Professor Marshall was due to face trial on Monday after two separate incidents in April last year at a car park owned by the Queen Elizabeth Medical Centre Trust in Nedlands, near a medical research building named in his honour.
Instead, the professor of medicine and microbiology entered a guilty plea to one count of criminal damage in Perth Magistrates Court while the second charge was discontinued.
He has offered to pay the $470 damage bill, was fined $750 and ordered to pay court costs of $107.50.