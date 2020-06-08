Family violence rise in Vic virus lockdown

Droves of women are reporting first-time family violence in Australian research showing COVID-19 lockdown as a flashpoint for abuse.

The Monash University study released on Monday found an increase in the frequency and severity of violence against women in Victoria during coronavirus lockdowns.

Almost 170 Victorian practitioners who have spent the past two months supporting women experiencing violence, contributed.

First-time family violence reporting by women rose by 42 per cent, the study found.

Fifty-nine per cent of respondents reported COVID-19 had increased the frequency of violence against women, while half reported the severity of abuse had increased amid virus lockdown measures.

Some perpetrators allegedly weaponised the virus, spreading rumours that women had COVID-19 so nobody would come near them to help.

Project lead Naomi Pfitzner said the study justified fears family violence would increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Perpetrators are using COVID-19 restrictions and the threat of infection to gain access to women and children and control their movements," Dr Pfitzner said.

While Victoria's pandemic control measures have been necessary from a public health perspective, Dr Pfitzner said they "inadvertently compounded barriers to help-seeking for women".

The report is part of a wider project into the effects of the COVID-19 rules on the City of Melbourne, to improve liveability towards 2050.

The report comes as Victoria waits to see if virus cases increase after a mass protest in Melbourne's CBD on Saturday.

Health authorities say it will be at least a week until it is known if the Black Lives Matter protest increased infections.

Until then, anyone who went to the protest is told to get tested if unwell.

While protest organisers told participants to self-isolate for two weeks, Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick, who went to the rally, plans to go to parliament next week.

"We socially isolate at parliament as well. Parliament has very good hygiene controls. I didn't really take any more risk than anybody else who would have gone to the city on the day," he told 3AW on Monday.

Two new cases of coronavirus in Victoria were reported on Monday, taking the state's recorded total to 1687.

One is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and the other is a resident of Hawthorn Village aged care facility at Bright in north-eastern Victoria.

The person is currently being isolated in hospital where they were transferred for an unrelated condition and about 25 remaining residents have been placed in quarantine.

Contact tracing has begun, and the families of residents have been advised, the health department says.