New rules for WA schools as virus eases

By AAP Newswire

Students on way to school - AAP

Parents and visitors are now allowed on school grounds in Western Australia as the state government moves to lift more coronavirus restrictions.

Under the changes from Monday, events and activities such as assemblies, excursions, choirs and examinations can resume providing schools abide by a limit of 100 people indoors and 300 people outdoors.

School camps will also be permitted for up to 100 people.

"Thanks to the hard work and diligence of school staff, parents and students, we're able to make these changes and get schools closer to their usual operations," Education Minister Sue Ellery said.

"Parents and carers play a big part in school communities and it's great that schools will be able to welcome them back on-site to meet with staff and attend assemblies and events, in line with physical distancing guidelines."

In other changes under the phase three guidelines, sports training and swimming classes can recommence and senior students can engage in work placements as long as employers are complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

Canteens can also provide a dine-in service for up to 100 people and school libraries can allow 100 people in a shared space.

But the advice for boarding schools and residential colleges remains under review.

WA still has 31 active coronavirus cases out of a total of 599.

