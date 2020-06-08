National

Vic Police reviewing foot-on-neck arrest

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian police officer is under investigation for using his boot to pin down an accused suspect, reminiscent of George Floyd's arrest.

Vision aired by Seven News shows an officer putting his foot onto the neck of a 42-year-old man as he lay on his front while being arrested inside an Abbotsford venue on Saturday.

Professional Standards Command have been notified and are investigating as per protocol when a person is injured during an arrest.

The group of five officers responded to reports of the Heidelberg man behaving erratically about 3pm.

It was believed he had been making threats to passers-by and damaging property while armed with a hockey stick, police said on Monday.

The man then allegedly locked himself inside the Johnston Street business.

Officers used capsicum spray during the arrest and the man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

He appeared in court on Sunday, charged with various offences including theft, riotous behaviour and resist arrest.

The incident comes after Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in May after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

His death has sparked a series of global protests into deaths in custody.

