China keeps trade minister in deep freeze

By AAP Newswire

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is still waiting to speak to his Chinese counterpart about a beef and barley dispute, more than four weeks after requesting a meeting.

"Unfortunately our requests for a discussion have so far been met negatively," Senator Birmingham told ABC radio on Monday.

"That's disappointing, as I've emphasised time and time again."

Beijing slapped huge tarrifs on Australian barley and banned beef imports from four abattoirs after the Morrison government led the charge for an independent global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

"Australia is open to have difficult discussions on matters upon which we may disagree with other countries but we will do so respectfully, thoughtfully, calmly," Senator Birmingham said.

"It's unfortunate when other nations won't respond or reciprocate in kind."

