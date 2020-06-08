Four children critical after fatal fire

Four children after fighting for life after a deadly house fire in regional Victoria.

The children are all in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne on Monday in a critical condition after the fire at the holiday house at Tyaak, 100 kilometres north of Melbourne.

A 33-year-old man and a six-year-old boy died in the holiday home on Cunninghams Road on Saturday after fire engulfed the property about 11.40pm.

Firefighters took an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

A 34-year-old man was also taken to the Alfred hospital in a critical condition.

Three other adults were taken to hospital in serious conditions and one adult was in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

It is understood other people were assessed at the scene.

Seymour Sergeant Daniel Raynor said the Arson and Explosives Squad was investigating the cause of the blaze and he expected the probe to extend while detectives speak to family members in hospital.

"Given the extremely tragic circumstances and the situation that we now have, those conversations and those investigations, I dare say, will be ongoing for some time," he said on Sunday.

Police believe 13 people were staying at the holiday house for the long weekend.