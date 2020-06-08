National

Qld awaits potential virus cluster result

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington - AAP

Some 200 outstanding COVID-19 results will determine on Monday if a fruit picker has triggered an outbreak of coronavirus in Queensland.

The 24-year-old man flew to Brisbane from Melbourne on Monday, where he socialised with friends and family, before flying to Bundaberg, checking into shared accommodation and working a shift at a strawberry farm.

More than 250 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 147 at a pop-up clinic at the farm-worker accommodation, in relation to the man's movements.

So far, 57 have returned negative results including 15 who associated with the man in Brisbane.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the results for the remaining tests would be returned on Monday.

"These are early days and we have much more work to do before we can be confident there has been no further transmission," Ms Young said.

Despite the seriousness of the health scare, Queensland's statewide tally was stagnant at 1061 on Sunday with just three active cases across the state.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fears a COVID-19 outbreak could follow a mass rally in Brisbane.

Thousands gathered at the rally on Saturday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement while highlighting that 432 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people had died in custody since 1991.

"I thank Queenslanders for adhering to social distancing...I understand that there was hand sanitiser, " Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We'll have to see how our health response goes...to see what the results are in the next couple of weeks."

LNP Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the mass gathering was irresponsible and the sacrifices made over the past few months could be for nothing.

"It's just heartbreaking for those that have shut their businesses or lost their jobs. It's against the health rules," she said.

