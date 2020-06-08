National

‘Heroes’ tried to save shark attack victim

By AAP Newswire

An image of a shark believed to have killed a Queensland surfer. - AAP

1 of 1

Two surfers who fought off a great white shark in order to bring a 60-year-old to shore after he'd been fatally attacked in northern NSW have been praised as heroes.

The Gold Coast surfer died after being bitten by the three-metre shark at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff on Sunday morning.

The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was then brought to the shore by a friend and another surfer who fought off the shark.

"The shark circled them for a period of time while they brought the gentleman into shore," Inspector Matthew Kehoe told reporters.

"Their actions were nothing short of heroic."

The victim was treated by paramedics but died on the beach.

NSW Police were granted permission to destroy the shark if necessary "due to concerns the shark had to be fought off by other board-riders and that it remained in the vicinity for several hours after the attack," a spokesperson said in a statement.

But after being monitored for several hours the shark left the area and has not been seen since. AAP has been told there are no plans to kill the shark.

Beaches between Kingscliff and Cabarita were cleared and closed for 24 hours.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Terence Savage said it was a "dreadful" situation.

"When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the damage until you get on scene," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"They did everything they could to try and save his life but ... were unable to do so."

There is a shark listening station opposite the Kingscliff surf club but "no tagged sharks were detected on this station", the Department of Primary Industries said on Sunday.

There have now been three fatal shark attacks in Australia in 2020.

Gary Johnson, 57, an experienced diver was killed by a shark near Cull Island in Esperance on Western Australia's south coast in January.

A shark also killed 23-year-old Queensland ranger Zachary Robba in April off North West Island some 50km east of Rockhampton.

Latest articles

News

Police seeking second victim and witnesses to alleged Shepparton assault

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred along the walking track between Shepparton and Mooroopna earlier this year. Acting Detective Sergeant Shaun-Maree Brock said the incident occurred about 11.45 am...

Liz Mellino
News

GV Health doctors wearing crazy socks for mental health

Goulburn Valley Health’s doctors have knocked everyone’s socks off by putting their own on show. Staff wore an array of colourful, quirky and mismatched socks on Friday for CrazySocks4Docs — a day which encourages medical staff to have open...

Madi Chwasta
News

Letter to Editor - thought provoking article

Pam Barlow Shepparton Thank you to the editor for a great local paper. I have been especially impressed during this pandemic by the good news stories of citizens that have been written and the thought-provoking articles. Today’s article by Alex...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Indigenous teen’s family wants cop charged

The family of an indigenous NSW teenager who was filmed being knocked down and arrested in Sydney has called for the arresting officer to be charged.

AAP Newswire