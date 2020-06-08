National

Fighters hold peaceful BLM rally in Sydney

By AAP Newswire

A protester is treated for the effects of pepper spray in Sydney. - AAP

NSW Police have defended the use of capsicum spray against Black Lives Matter protesters, insisting cops "aren't punching bags", as people continue to call for action against Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Former world boxing champ Saiko Bika and other fighters will hold a peaceful vigil on the steps of the Sydney Opera House on Monday in solidarity with George Floyd and the BLM cause.

The group plan to wear black t-shirts with the words "Hands up" and "I can't breathe" printed on them.

"We are coming together in solidarity and support after George Floyd was killed in the United States," Bika told AAP.

Some 20,000 people joined a Black Lives Matter march in central Sydney on Saturday after the Court of Appeal declared it lawful less than 15 minutes before it was due to begin.

NSW Police Acting Commissioner Mal Lanyon on Sunday said the protest was mostly peaceful but expressed disappointment in the "aggressive" actions of some after the rally.

"The fact there were a number of groups of individuals after the protest that chose to act unlawfully is disappointing to us," he told reporters.

"Police aren't punching bags and don't deserve to have this happen."

Protesters clashed briefly with police at Central Station on Saturday evening and capsicum spray was deployed.

