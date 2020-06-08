National

Coroner to rule on Iraq embassy shooting

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland coroner will hand down his findings into the mysterious death of an elite former soldier shot at Australia's embassy in Iraq four years ago.

Christopher Betts, 34, was employed as a private security guard in the Baghdad embassy when he died on May 12, 2016.

Coroner Terry Ryan will hand down his findings in the Brisbane Coroners Court on Monday after hearing evidence in November from witnesses who tried to shed light on how Mr Betts died.

Mr Ryan was also tasked with exploring whether Mr Betts' employer, United Resources Group, had appropriate safety and weapons-handling procedures in place and whether the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had adequate oversight of the company.

The only witness to the bodyguard's death, his colleague Sun McKay, told the inquest he and Mr Betts had a quiet night after a few drinks and discussed Mr Betts' dog, car and Fraser Island ahead of flying out of Iraq on break the next day.

Mr McKay told Australian police he was dozing when Mr Betts picked up and loaded a pistol before putting it to his head.

The inquest also heard from multiple former United Resources Group employees who said their managers tolerated a culture of drinking despite the contract with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade being "dry".

Australian Federal Police found Mr Betts' death was self-inflicted, but could not determine if the cause was suicide or misadventure.

