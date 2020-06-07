National

Arts, media luminaries recognised

By AAP Newswire

Australian media commentator Mike Carlton - AAP

For decades Mike Carlton has been a recognisable face, voice and scribe for Australia's current affairs audience, and now the newsman is watching as his beloved industry crumbles.

"It is a really tough time for the media, in particular journalism and more widely for the arts," the 74-year-old told AAP.

"It is dreadful to see journalism being pushed into the dirt. It is really hard to watch."

Carlton said the current landscape demonstrates how fortunate he was to have forged his career during media's rise.

"I was lucky enough to ride the wave of journalism and the media - print, radio and television - but the tide is now receding and it is painful to watch."

Carlton is one of several people from Australia's media and broader arts sectors to be recognised with a Queen's Birthday Honour in 2020, appointed a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia.

As an ABC foreign correspondent and bureau chief in in the 1960s and '70s, Carlton brought stories from the Vietnam War and South East Asia to Australian viewers.

He moved to radio in the 1980s, plying his trade on the airwaves for more than 25 years.

More recently Carlton has become better known for his writing. He said his books on Australian naval history are among the works of which he is most proud.

Joining Carlton in the arts honours, is actor Robyn Nevin - famous for her roles in TV series Doctor Doctor and Upper Middle Bogan, plus film The Matrix - appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for her service to the performing arts as an actor, artistic director, mentor and role model..

The former artistic director of Sydney Theatre Company has performed in stage productions of My Fair Lady, All My Sons, King Lear and Hamlet.

Actor and singer Tottie Goldsmith has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to the community and performing arts.

The niece of Olivia Newton-John's long list of TV credits include The Young Doctors and guest roles in Neighbours and Jack Irish. She has also starred on stage in Grease and The New Rocky Horror Show.

Goldsmith's charity work stretches as far back as her successful career.

"I never expected to get recognised for my charity work because it's something I've done since I can remember, and whenever I can," she told AAP.

For the past 12 years Goldsmith has given her time to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, stepping in at the hospital when her aunt is away from Australia.

She's also supported the Alannah & Madeline Foundation children's charity and EndUCD, previously known as the Ross Dennerstein Foundation, which raises funds for research into unexplained cardiac death in people under 50 years of age.

Goldsmith says charities have received great community support but there are concerns about future donations as COVID-19 affects the economy.

