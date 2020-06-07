National

WA govt nervous after inmate death, rally

By AAP Newswire

WA Premier Mark McGowan has urged protesters to abide by virus rules. - AAP

An Aboriginal prisoner who died in Western Australia had suffered health problems, the state government says, while urging people who plan to attend another Black Lives Matter protest in Perth to abide by COVID-19 rules.

The 40-year-old Acacia Prison inmate was found collapsed on Friday but could not be revived and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said his death did not appear to be suspicious, but they are investigating and an inquest will be held given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

"The initial advice we have is there were some health issues associated with this poor man," Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Sunday.

He then called on the organisers of a Black Lives Matter rally planned for Hyde Park on Saturday to comply with coronavirus rules.

"You should not have more than 300 people, there should be appropriate social distancing, there should be appropriate hygiene," Mr McGowan said.

"If they want to go beyond that, they can apply to the police commissioner for an exemption for additional people."

Mr McGowan said he understood the passion of the worldwide movement, but organisers "shouldn't try to flout the law to make a point".

"I'm requesting that people do the right thing."

An estimated 2000 people attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Forrest Chase on Monday evening, the first in a series of rallies around the nation.

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said he was concerned indigenous people, who are considered more vulnerable to the virus, might travel from the regions to the city to attend the protest and potentially become exposed.

"Nobody is disputing the topic of the protest but ... that worries me greatly," Mr Wyatt said.

"I don't want to see a large gathering of people.

"There is still a pandemic that has not yet been defeated."

