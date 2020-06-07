National

ACT reports first virus case since May 4

By AAP Newswire

Australia's Parliament House in Canberra. - AAP

The nation's capital has recorded its first case of COVID-19 in more than a month.

A man aged in his 40s, who recently returned from overseas, was the ACT's first confirmed virus case since May 4, ACT Health said in a statement on Sunday.

"He has been in quarantine since his arrival from overseas," it said.

"A small number of close contacts have been identified and, in accordance with the national guidelines, are in quarantine."

This brings the ACT's confirmed cases to 108. The territory has suffered three deaths.

Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman is confident there has been no risk to the broader ACT community.

"The case is, however, a good reminder of the ongoing pandemic and the need for our community to continue to observe physical distancing and hygiene measures, and for people to stay home if they are unwell," Dr Coleman said in the statement.

"We expect that as restrictions are lifted and the movement of people around Australia increases, it is likely that cases will continue to be diagnosed around Australia, including in the ACT. "

