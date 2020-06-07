National

WA tackles COVID pain with new home grants

A wave of home-building work is the goal of a multi-million dollar stimulus package unveiled by the West Australian government as it struggles to pull the state economy out of a coronavirus-induced downturn.

The centrepiece of the package is $20,000 cash grants to anyone building a new home, including properties in a development under construction, that they plan to either live in or own as an investment.

The grants won't be means tested and there are no property value caps, unlike the federal government's $25,000 HomeBuilder payment announced last week, which they can also apply for.

First home buyers can also apply for the state government's existing $10,000 grant and stamp duty concessions.

The state government encouraged anyone planning on building a residence to do it now, saying $70,000 was on offer in total for new home builds, while interest rates have never been cheaper.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt last month forecast the state economy would slump into recession next financial year, with the pandemic delivering a $12 billion hit, while the latest Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA Consumer Confidence Survey showed 81 per cent of respondents had a negative outlook due to COVID-19.

No new cases of the virus emerged overnight, leaving the state's active cases at 31.

