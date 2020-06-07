National

NBN rollout now 99% complete: govt

By AAP Newswire

Contractors working with the rollout of the NBN - AAP

1 of 1

NBN Co has reached its 2019/20 end-of-year target of delivering the National Broadband Network to 11.5 million homes and businesses across Australia with weeks to spare.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the build of the NBN is now 99 per cent complete, notwithstanding recent bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The resilience the NBN has shown in recent months, with more people working and studying at home, underlines the network's strength and adaptability," Mr Fletcher said in a statement on Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the year, more than 1 million premises have been declared 'Ready to Connect' and more than 600,000 homes and businesses have signed up for an NBN service."

Later this year NBN Co will provide formal advice to the minister when it considers the rollout is complete, at which time he will request the company undertake a detailed technical assessment of its network.

The outcome of the assessment will inform the minister's decision to declare the network "built and fully operational" under the NBN Companies Act.

Latest articles

Contributed Photos

Graduation surprise for local nurse

The pandemic has suspended graduation celebrations across the country. However, that didn’t stop one proud mum celebrating her daughter’s achievements. Jennifer Broadbent surprised her daughter and Shepparton La Trobe University graduate nurse Eliz...

Morgan Dyer
Contributed Photos

Goulburn Valley locals mark Anzac Day with home dawn services and tributes

Today was an Anzac Day like no other, with many people pay their respects at dawn services at the end of their driveway, and making their own displays to pay their respects

Shepparton News
Contributed Photos

Goulburn Valley locals capture stunning sunrise

Locals were treated to a stunning sunrise on Tuesday. Here are some of the best pictures captured around the region

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

WA’s Black Lives Matter rally draws 2000

About 2000 people have rallied in Perth in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and have drawn comparisons to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

AAP Newswire
National

Indigenous teen’s family wants cop charged

The family of an indigenous NSW teenager who was filmed being knocked down and arrested in Sydney has called for the arresting officer to be charged.

AAP Newswire