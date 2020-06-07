National

NSW’s second day with no new virus cases

By AAP Newswire

NSW Health Executive Director of Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty - AAP

NSW has gone two days with no new COVID-19 cases and 11 days with zero locally-acquired infections.

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from the 9207 tests completed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, NSW Health said on Sunday.

It's the second day in a row the state has recorded no new cases and the 11th day of zero locally-acquired cases as the only infections reported since May 27 have been in hotel quarantine.

"It's been a fantastic response in the community and NSW Health would like to thank those with symptoms for coming forward, getting tested and helping ensure our community is safe so that cases are identified as quickly as possible," NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said in a video update to media on Sunday.

He noted while there have been no new cases reported, it's likely the virus is still circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms.

"It's essential that everyone remains social distancing of 1.5 metres and we all wash our hands regularly," Dr McAnulty said.

The state no longer has any COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 70 infected people are being treated by health authorities.

NSW has recorded 3109 cases in total after one previously confirmed case was excluded after further testing.

